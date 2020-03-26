Women of Substance

Intro: In today’s world it’s quite a challenging thing to quit a well-paid job and go to the less trodden path i.e. help others. Two women from the Northeast dared to give up their dreams in abroad so that they could uplift others in their hometown. Let’s know more about them.

1. Hekani Jakhalu

Realizing the immense challenges of youth empowerment and unemployment in India’s northeast region Hekani Jakhalu, a Delhi-based lawyer, resigned from her high-paying job and, in 2006, founded YouthNet in Nagaland, which helps in empowering youth. Having practiced at both the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court, Hekani started YouthNet with a group of friends. Under the Global Youth Employment Summit (YES) campaign in Egypt. YouthNet was designated as the YES Nagaland Chapter and made serious commitments to engage youth productively and improve the livelihood of the current and future generations. Since its inception in 2006, continues to be one of the premier youth organizations in North-East India

Hekani saw youngsters from the northeastern states of the country moved to other parts as there was not enough employment in their home states. In fact, the Government of Nagaland had a capacity building programme which offered to send youth from the state to study or train in various vocations in different parts of the country. However, after this, many chose to stay back and seek jobs in larger cities. YouthNet plans to encourage and help over 5,000 entrepreneurs by the end of this year, and is also opening a one-stop shop for all Nagaland-made products in association with the Government of Nagaland called ‘Made in Nagaland’.

Hekani says she has failed several times but has never thought of quitting.



2. Elizabeth Yambem

Settling in a fast-paced country with a plum salary is every person’s dream, but not for Elizabeth Yambem. A native of Manipur, Yambem quit her cushy bank job in Singapore to come back home and pursue her passion of promoting local strengths and creating a sustainable livelihood called Dweller Teas.

Yambem’s start-up received immense response from the public so much so that around mid-May this year, she opened another Dweller Teas outlet in Imphal; this comes within two years of opening the first cafe.

A firm believer of sustainable livelihoods, she saw that based in Northeast, she was very close to the source. Being a native, Yambem knew that horticultural produce occupies a unique role in sustaining many local livelihoods, but the seasonality, perishable nature and lack of proper post-harvest management result in loss and unrealised potential.

In five years, she sees Dweller to be a company positively impacting the lives of over 100 team members, from the current 12-member team. She said, “I imagine Dweller will be like a friend to a customer always offering what’s best for the customer.