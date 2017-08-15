Tue, 15 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Women Police Station in All Districts of Meghalaya on Cards

Women Police Station in All Districts of Meghalaya on Cards
August 15
18:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Expressing concern over crimes against women and children, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said women’s police stations have been set up in seven districts of the state.

While unfurling Tricolour at Independence Day parade, Sangma, said, “The creation of such police stations in the remaining four districts is under consideration of the government.”

He further added that crime against women and children have become a matter of concern, “My government has taken several steps to deal with this problem.”

Sangma meanwhile urged the people to devote quality time to their children and inculcate in them high moral and social values to enable them to evolve as worthy citizens.

Regarding the security scenario, he informs, “The overall security situation in Meghalaya had improved due to successful counterinsurgency operations by security forces.”

“Meghalaya police is keeping a close watch on the trans-border movement of terrorists from Bangladesh and I have taken up the issue with the Centre,” Sangma pointed, adding, “Bomb disposal and police dog squads have been deployed in the Garo Hills and the authorities had succeeded in containing militancy.”

Picture for representation only

Tags
Garo HillsWomen police station
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.