Women Police Station in All Districts of Meghalaya on Cards

Expressing concern over crimes against women and children, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Tuesday said women’s police stations have been set up in seven districts of the state.

While unfurling Tricolour at Independence Day parade, Sangma, said, “The creation of such police stations in the remaining four districts is under consideration of the government.”

He further added that crime against women and children have become a matter of concern, “My government has taken several steps to deal with this problem.”

Sangma meanwhile urged the people to devote quality time to their children and inculcate in them high moral and social values to enable them to evolve as worthy citizens.

Regarding the security scenario, he informs, “The overall security situation in Meghalaya had improved due to successful counterinsurgency operations by security forces.”

“Meghalaya police is keeping a close watch on the trans-border movement of terrorists from Bangladesh and I have taken up the issue with the Centre,” Sangma pointed, adding, “Bomb disposal and police dog squads have been deployed in the Garo Hills and the authorities had succeeded in containing militancy.”

Picture for representation only