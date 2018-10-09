Women’s Contributions Deserve Due Recognition: Sumitra Mahajan

NET Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday said gender was an important policy matter at government as well as non-government levels, stressing that women’s contributions deserve due recognition.

Inaugurating the 17th Annual Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone III, she expressed concern over incidents of ethnic clashes and insurgency in the Northeast. Speakers and Deputy Speakers of all eight northeastern states were present in the conference.

“Women are the fountainhead of life. Women constitute half of the world’s population. That is why gender is an important policy at government and non-government levels,” Mahajan said, adding, “Women are hard working and sometimes, they are the main bread earners in the family.”

“Their (women’s) socio-political contributions deserve due recognition. I firmly believe they should be given due respect. The Parliament and parliamentarians are contributing towards the progress of women,” Mahajan said.

“Insurgency in North East is a theme of great relevance…The collective, cooperative and coordinating approach is needed,” she said.

During the event, the Lok Sabha Speaker also launched the North East chapter of Speakers Research Initiative (SRI).

“Launching of SRI in North East is a significant step. This region is rich in natural resources and cultural heritage. It is different and we call it a God’s place. It is one of the most diverse places of Asia,” she said.

Mahajan also asked the lawmakers to be updated with information and exercise good governance by ensuring transparency, openness and accountability.

“It is essential to take help of experts in their respective domains for formulating effective policies. We must realise that we are not experts in all fields, though we may have a bird’s eye view of most subjects,” she said.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami expressed concern over less number of women representatives in the electoral system.

“I would like to point out that in the NE region, we have very less number of elected women representatives in the Assemblies and even in some Assemblies, we have no women representative at all. I think this is a matter of concern,” he said.

The CPA recognises gender equality and women’s empowerment as essential components of human development and basic human rights, Goswami said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged Mahajan to explore the possibilities of taking SRI to urban bodies and panchayats for making the democratic foundation at the grassroots stronger.

“It will give an opportunity to the elected representatives to debate and discuss matters at that level. If that happens, the entire benefit will be got to the people of Indian democracy,” he asserted.

SOURCE: Devdiscourse