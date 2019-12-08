Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 08 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

‘Wont cremate her until CM Yogi visits us,’ demands UP rape victim’s family

‘Wont cremate her until CM Yogi visits us,’ demands UP rape victim’s family
December 08
12:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The sister of Unnao rape victim on Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them and give an immediate decision.

“Till the time Yogi Ji doesn’t come here we will not cremate my sister. I want to speak to Yogi Ji in person. I want a government job and the accused should be hanged,” demanded sister of Unnao rape viticm.

The mortal remains of Unnao rape victim were brought to her village here on Saturday.

After battling for life at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.
The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow’s SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March.

Source: Dailyhunt

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.