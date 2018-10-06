Won’t Let BJP Win From Bengal in 2019, says Mamata Banerjee

NET Bureau

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the tactics of the former will not work in her state. She added that the TMC will ensure that the saffron party does not win a single seat in Bengal.

“We should ensure that BJP doesn’t win a single seat in Bengal. Their tactics will not work in Bengal,” she said.

Refusing to comment on BSP chief Mayawati’s decision to part ways with Congress for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the TMC chief said that she will invite both Mayawati and Congress for her party’s rally on January 19.

She appealed all opposition parties to come together to unseat the ruling BJP from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. She further said that she has already invited Kerala Chief Minister and will also ask the CPM to join, despite the party’s constant work against her.

“I can’t comment on the stand taken by Mayawati about Congress but I’ll invite both Congress and Mayawati for the rally on 19 Jan. I’ve invited Kerala CM also. CPM constantly works against me, but I will invite them too. I appeal to all opposition parties to come together,” Banerjee said.

Speaking on fuel prices, she said, “We’ve already reduced fuel prices but we have debts to repay. The Centre has hiked fuel prices, not us. I support Rahul Gandhi’s comment ‘the economy is already broken and govt should immediately go’,” she concluded.

