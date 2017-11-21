Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Work Honestly and Help in Nation Building: President

Work Honestly and Help in Nation Building: President
November 21
11:55 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday urged the people to work honestly in their respective professions as that would benefit the country.

“We are all engaged in some profession – job or business for our livelihood. If in our job we work with loyalty, honesty and responsibility, we will be working for the benefit of our country,” Kovind said.

It would benefit the nation if every individual works with responsibility, the President said while addressing a civic reception hosted at the Gauhati University.

Pointing out that universities existed 2500 years ago in India, Kovind said students and scholars from South East Asia such as Huen Tsung were accommodated in Takshasila, Nalanda and Vikramshila universities. The President said Assam and other North Eastern states are instrumental in connecting India to the countries of the South East Asia.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to all the 10 leaders of ASEAN countries at the Republic Day function next year, he said their presence would also play a pivotal role in turning the fortune of Assam as a gateway to ASEAN.

“Assam has developed industries such as oil and natural gas, tea and silk. By building modern infrastructure, the prospects of Assam and the entire North East will be even greater,” he said.

Assam is an important part of the tourist map because of Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, he said and underlined the need for developing the proper infrastructure to multiply the economic and social benefits of the industry.

-PTI

Gauhati University
