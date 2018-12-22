NET Bureau

A Two-day Workshop on Building Capacities to take forward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Friday by the Governor, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D Mishra (Retd.), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Planning in association with United Nation Development Programme (UNDP). The workshop was attended by all the senior Government Officials including the Deputy Commissioners and the District Planning Officers. The Workshop was also attended by experts belonging to Govt. and Non- Govt. Organisations in the country.

While welcoming the dignitaries and participants to the workshop, Shri Himanshu Gupta, Special Secretary Planning dwelt upon on the importance of SDGs. Shri G. N. Sinha, PCCF (Retd.), Consultant Advisor, Land Resources & sustainable Development delivered the context setting speech.

It was informed that in 2012, at the Rio +20 Conference, the international community decided to establish a High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. The member states also decided to launch a process to develop Sustainable Development Goals which were to build up to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and converge with the post-2015 development agenda. On 25th September 2015, the UN General Assembly formally adopted the universal, integrated and transformative 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development along with a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 associated targets.

The Governor while inaugurating the workshop, very clearly brought out the concept of sustainable development and stated that this Global Agenda is actually people driven and is aimed at removing poverty and inequality and bring peace and prosperity for all. The Governor, while quoting ancient text Rig Veda highlighted the importance of Planet Earth. He listed out the meaning of Sustainable Development Goals in the language a common man can understand. These included security, education, health, water, housing, sanitation, clothing etc. He mentioned that people have to inculcate eleven basic qualities to achieve the SDGs. These qualities include honesty, hard work, transparency, and truthfulness etc.

Shri Satya Gopal, Chief Secretary called upon all the Stakeholders to join hands to implement the global vision of sustainable development at the local level. He stressed upon focused and inclusive planning. He informed the participants about great initiatives taken by the State Government in the last two and a half years in almost all sectors of development.

As a result, most of the development indices have improved significantly. He said that ongoing schemes in the area of education, health, family welfare, infrastructure both physical and social, IT initiatives, agri- horti sector, rural electrification, smart village movement etc are directly leading to achievement of the targets under most of the SDGs. He congratulated Planning Department for joining hands with UNDP to organize this workshop. He emphasized on collection and use of latest and authenticated data while setting the benchmark, indicators, and targets for achieving the SDGs. The Chief Secretary also informed that the State has already organised two conclaves on the planning process and improvement of agri- horticulture. The recommendations of these two conclaves are being further developed and incorporated into the policy process.

Dr. Pramod Kumar Anand, Visiting Fellow, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) who was one of the pioneers of work on SDG in Niti ayog, highlighted the current initiatives being taken by NITI Aayog. He stated that working in silos will not be able to achieve the SDGs and advised all the stakeholders to work in unison. He said that development is not the end itself but it must bring happiness among the people. The World Happiness Report is an annual publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network which contains rankings of national happiness and analysis of the data from various perspectives. He said that some countries in the world are focussing on this aspect and has embarked upon achieving happiness for its people. He said there is need to localize SDGs. He enumerated a number of initiatives of central government like Ujjwala Scheme etc which has brought not only positive change in their lifestyle but has also brought a great deal of happiness for the low-income groups. He said that people have to join hands to make SDGs happen in India. Then only the mantra of sabka sath sabka vikas will be possible.

Ms. Supriya Khound, State Technical Officer, UNDP presented the initiatives being taken by UNDP at both global and local levels. In her address, she brought out the essence of SDGs and their associated targets and indicator framework. She also spoke about the format of group exercise for refining Vision Document, Strategies and Action Framework. She also stated that UNDP has signed MOU with many states for helping them in preparation of vision document, strategies and action framework for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor RGU, while speaking on the occasion, informed the delegates that Sustainable Development Goals are important for all-round development of society. He stated that Rajiv Gandhi University is fully prepared to undertake work on all 17 SDGs. He said that the university has now advanced facilities available in the area of biodiversity, climate change data, agri-horticulture, aquatic bioresource and ecotourism. He desired that State Government and UNDP should engage RGU on the implementation of SDGs.

On the occasion, a publication titled “Arunachal Pradesh – A Statistical Profile of its Economy and Society, Volume – I & II” funded by the Planning & Investment Department was also released by the HE Governor.

The Workshop had two technical sessions on the first day. The themes of the technical sessions were: Understanding the Sustainable Development Goals in the context of Arunachal Pradesh, Creating a Draft Strategies and Action Framework with Timeline for each Department and Developing an Institutional Structure for Sustainable Development Goals in the Arunachal Pradesh. All the departments participated in the technical sessions and interacted on various aspects of SDGs. Other resource persons who took part in the technical session include Shri Jagat Hazarika, Joint Director, MoSPI, Shri Shaik Mira, CEO, Telangana State Development Planning Society, Dr. J Dennis Rajakumar, Director,EPW Research Foundation, Mumbai, Shri Jaimon Uthup, SDG Outreach Officer, UNDP and Shri Vinod Ekbote, Faculty, Centre for SDG Telangana.

Pallab Dey, Director Planning thanked all the dignitaries and delegates.