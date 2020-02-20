NET Bureau

A three-day State-level workshop on gender budgeting for gender equality in rural areas began at the Merima campus of the Nagaland University on Wednesday.

The workshop plans to review the rational role of gender budgeting as a tool for gender equality and also examine the policy initiatives, programmes, schemes and projects for gender main-streaming and gender inclusive development.

Another objective of the workshop is to discuss the tools of gender budgeting at the State level, examine the problems, constraints and difficulties in gender budgeting at different levels and role of various stakeholders and key players in gender budgeting.

Source: The Assam Tribune