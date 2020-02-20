Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 20 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Workshop on gender budgeting

Workshop on gender budgeting
February 20
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A three-day State-level workshop on gender budgeting for gender equality in rural areas began at the Merima campus of the Nagaland University on Wednesday.

The workshop plans to review the rational role of gender budgeting as a tool for gender equality and also examine the policy initiatives, programmes, schemes and projects for gender main-streaming and gender inclusive development.

Another objective of the workshop is to discuss the tools of gender budgeting at the State level, examine the problems, constraints and difficulties in gender budgeting at different levels and role of various stakeholders and key players in gender budgeting.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.