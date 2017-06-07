Workshop on Improving Resilience to Disaster Begins

A three-day training workshop on ‘Enhancing Capacity of Community and CSO Practitioners to Improve Resilience to Disaster and Climate Risk in the Brahmaputra River Basin, Assam’ began on Wednesday in Guwahati. The workshop is organized by Aaranyak with support from The Asia Foundation, New Delhi. Around 30 people, both men and women, from 12 districts of Assam have participated in the training and they are mainly independent practitioners (farmers, fish farmers, livelihood entrepreneurs), social workers, CSO representatives, women leaders and community organizers.

Keeping in mind the requirements of rural practitioners who are engaged with various activities for surviving and flourishing in disaster prone areas in the Brahmaputra Valley, Aaranyak has organized this training workshop program. The overall goal of the workshop is to enhance the capacity of the community participants for gaining resilience to disaster and climate risk.

The objectives of the workshop is to (i) sensitize participants about the basic concepts, science, societal significance and policy context of disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (ii) make participants aware about the importance of Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) in DRR and CCA practices (iii) Provide them with information and knowledge on improving the effectiveness of their actions and practices to enhance resilience to risk caused by disaster and climate change (iv) to help them develop personality traits and improve their communication skill for enabling them to interact effectively with policy makers, scientists, experts and their peer groups in national and trans boundary discussion forums.