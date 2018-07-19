Workshop on POCSO Act, 2012 for Master Trainers Held in Pasighat

With the Arunachal Government directive for effective implementation of the POCSO Act 2012(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) in the State and wide awareness campaign in all Schools for safeguarding and protection of children, the District Child Protection Unit & DD ICDS, Pasighat under the dept. of Women & Child Development(WCD), with the support of various Stakeholders will be organizing awareness camps POCSO Act 2012 in all the Schools of East Siang, Arunachal as per scheduled time frame.

In this connection, a Workshop on POCSO Act 2012 for Masters Trainers under East Siang was held on Wednesday in Pasighat at DC Conference Hall, organized by the District Child Protection Unit and DD ICDS. Teachers, NGOs members of WASE, ABK Women Wing, Supervisors, ICDS, Officials of One stop Centre, Pasighat, Advocates are participated in the day-long workshop.

ADC Hq, Pasighat, Taddo Borang inaugurating the Workshop called for all efforts and need to protect children from all kinds of abuses & exploitation including child sexual abuse and hoped that the training imparted on the provisions of POCSO Act 2012 will help the Master Trainers in creating awareness among children about their rights and the protection available to them in a child friendly environment.

The District Child Protection Officer cum Deputy Director ICDS, Ponung Ering Angu called for the proactive cooperation of Stakeholders and dwelt on the role of Police, NGOs, Doctors, Courts, Parents, Teachers adding that every child has a right to access an environment that is protective, safe for the overall development of the child. The best interest of the child is at the heart of the Act, by following all child friendly procedures respecting the child’s right to privacy. She informed on the objective for enacting the POCSO Act by the Government of India to protect children under 18 years from offences of Sexual Abuse, Sexual harrasement and Pornography, safeguarding the interest of the child at every stage of the Judicial process, by incorporating Child Friendly Mechanisms, to create an enabling environment for reporting and speedy trial of offences through designated Special Courts.

During the Workshop, team were also imparted training on how to reach out to children through songs and rhymes on the matters of their rights and create awareness on Child Sexual Abuse.

The Child Protection Officer informed that it is mandatory for every School to incorporate awareness on POCSO Act. The PPT Presentation on POCSO Act 2012 highlighted the salient features of POCSO Act and Rules and Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse.

The Role of Teachers, in creating awareness on POCSO Act was also stressed adding every School need to have Nodal Teacher to whom the child could go for help. The Need for constituting School Complaints Commiittee /Child Protection Committee was also stressed. She also informed on the various offences covered under the Act and the punishments given under the Sections of the Act. Children can also avail various services 1098 National Childline, Itanagar Childline 9402788373 and POCSO e-box to report any offences committed.

Earlier, Child Development Project Officer, ICDS Pasighat and Superintendent Juvenile Home, Pasighat, O.Panyang, during the workshop also highlighted the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015 informed that Child Welfare Committee(CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board have already been constituted in the district. The Act seeks to rehabilitate and aims for social reintegration of the Juvenile and also spoke on Integrated Child Protection Services(ICPS).

President & General Secretary of WASE, Omem Ering and Jaya Tasung Moyong, DRP(DDSE Office), E. Mazumdar, Advocate Mary Tatak, Centre Administrator, One Stop Centre, Pasighat, Teachers of Govt and Private Schools, among others also attended the workshop.

The WCD dept. have been conducting awareness on POCSO Act 2012 from time to time among various Stakeholders.