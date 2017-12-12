Workshop on Tiger Monitoring in Manas Tiger Reserve

Manas Tiger Reserve authority in collaboration with conservation division of Aaranyak has recently organized a two day training workshop on tiger monitoring, camera trapping and GPS in the park in Assam.

25 persons including forest staff, officials and selected volunteers have participated and showed active interest and passion for conservation of wildlife.

The 2-day intensive workshop included basics of tiger ecology, sign surveys and methods of tiger population estimation and hands-on exercise in the forest.

The workshop was an important part for upcoming All India Tiger Monitoring.

It is needed to be mentioned here that Manas Tiger Reserve will soon start the Annual Tiger Monitoring in the month of December. As per the survey carried out in early 2017, the tiger reserve has around 30 tigers including six cubs