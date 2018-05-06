World Depends on US, China for Growth: Warren Buffett

US billionaire investor Warren Buffett said on Saturday that the world depends on the US and China for progress, dismissing concerns that the two countries’ trade tensions could potentially escalate into a trade war.

Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, made the remarks in response to a Chinese investor’s question about US-China trade relations at the Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting, Xinhua reported.

“The US and China are going to be the two superpowers of the world, economically and in other ways, for a long, long, long time,” Buffett said.

“We have a lot of common interests, and like any two big economic entities, there are times when there’ll be tensions, but it is a win-win situation when the world trades,” the investor said.

Both Democrats and Republicans in the US believe in the benefits of free trade, he said. The benefits of free trade are huge, and the world is dependent on it in a major way for its progress, Buffett said.

The investor also implied that he is willing to invest more in China this year. He is turning 88 this August, and eight, he said, is a very lucky number in China. This could be the time to acquire something in China, Buffett said.

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a stake in China’s automobile manufacturer BYD. Buffett said the investment “has being doing so well lately”.

-IANS