World Egg Day Observed

NET Bureau

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India organized “World Egg Day” on Friday.

The Minister of State of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Krishna Raj was the Chief Guest at the event and Minister of State of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala was the Chairman for the event.

Farmers, members of poultry associations, research scholars, administrators and around 700 participants including poultry farmers attended the event. In the technical session, eminent speakers were invited to speak on various topics relating to importance of eggs in human nutrition which were followed by discussions & deliberations.

Tarun Shridhar Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, addressing the gathering highlighted the importance of eggs in human nutrition and increasing poultry farmers’ income. Minister of State of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare.

Parshottam Rupala released a booklet on poultry entrepreneurs’ success stories. Sanction orders were distributed to 5 entrepreneur beneficiaries under the Poultry Venture Capital Fund – Entrepreneurship Development and Employment Generation component of National Livestock Mission.

International Egg Commission has declared the second Friday of October every year as World Egg Day. This is celebrated in countries all around the world, and is a unique opportunity to help raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs.

India is the third highest producer of eggs in the world, but the per capita availability is around 69 eggs per person per year. Egg is a wholesome, nutritious food with high nutrient density. It is a high value protein and provides a wide variety of other nutrients like vitamins, essential amino acids and minerals etc. crucial for growth and good health.

SOURCE: PIB