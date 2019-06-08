World Food Safety Day observed in Manipur

NET Bureau

The first-ever World Food Safety Day under the theme – ‘Food Safety, everyone’s business’ was observed in Manipur under the aegis of State Food Safety Authority at Imphal on Friday.

Director Dr K Rajo and its Additional Director Dr Sashee Kumar Mangang along with the state nodal officers belonging to various health sectors besides the district level food safety officers also attended the observation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Manipur Health Services Dr K Rajo, who is also the Additional Food Safety Commissioner, expressed the need to strengthen food safety measures in the district as well as State level so that the general public can consume quality food in their daily life.

He appealed to the concerned officers to strictly regulate the food industry towards preventing avoidable crises. It is necessary to organise maximum public awareness in propagating the message of safe food habit, he said.

