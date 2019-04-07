World Health Day: WHO Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Universal Health Coverage Theme

NET Bureau

Access to healthcare is essential to fruitful living but around the world, there is still a large percentage of population who have minimal or zero access to good healthcare. In the absence of this, the quality of life is deteriorating and mortality rates are rising up. Keeping this in mind, the WHO (World Health Organization) has decided to dedicate the World Health Day, which will be celebrated on April 07, to providing universal health access to all.

In its annual report of global healthcare threats which need to be tackled in 2019, WHO laid stress on the rising levels of epidemics, lifestyle diseases (such as cancer, diabetes), viral diseases and super bugs showing resistance to treatment as a threat to economy and living. It also laid strong emphasis to the lack of primary access to healthcare in some parts of the world. According to WHO’s figures, there is a staggering percentage of the population who has very limited or zero access to primary healthcare services and clinics and this is putting them in grave danger. A lot of people in this category are suffering from the problem of mass displacement, poverty, refugee crisis and war-ridden conflicts. Without timely access, the death statistics will only get higher.

The only solution to this problem is proving universal health coverage. This will be a great step in ensuring that people do not have to make a choice between good healthcare and financial crisis. A study conducted by the Lancet also proved that when health coverage is secured for all, overall health and happiness of the population improves. WHO has also started a campaign on social media, #HealthForAll which highlights the organization’s work towards the aim of achieving a healthier, strong and equal world by making primary health care accessible for all.

World Health Organization is working towards achieving these goals by providing Universal Health Coverage or UHC, making essential and quality health care services (including both preventive and palliative care) accessible and affordable for all. Some of the main objectives to be accomplished for this include:

- Ensuring healthcare reaches all parts of the population, irrespective of their financial background and status.

- Making sure that the quality of the health services provided is good enough and sufficient to improve their condition.

- The health care services provided should also protect the population from any sort of financial risk. Quality healthcare shouldn’t come with a price tag which they cannot afford.

Source:The Times of India