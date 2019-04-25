Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 25 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

World Malaria Day observed in Pasighat

World Malaria Day observed in Pasighat
April 25
17:49 2019
NET Bureau

Pasighat today observed World Malaria Day under the theme “Zero malaria starts with me” creating more awareness about the disease and ensure people’s participation in resistance activities.

 

To mark the day, a rally was taken out from BakinPertin General Hospital to main market area, which was flagged off by the Jt. Director (BPGH) Dr. D raina in presence of DMO Dr. Kaling Dai, MS Dr. YR Darang DPO Dr. Tarik Talom, DVBDCPO Dr. Keni Lego, GNM and ANM students and staffs.

 

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dr. Raina spoke on the menace and its consequences of malaria and methods on preventing the dreaded disease. He appealed the people to keep their surrounding clean in order to keep themselves safe from the disease.

HK Roy

For DIPRO, Pasighat

PasighatWorld Malaria Day
