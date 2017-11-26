World Must Join Hands To Fight Terror:PM Modi

Nine years to the day since terrorists attacked landmark buildings in Mumbai and killed over 160 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation today said the “world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism” — an issue which India has been raising for over four decades.

The coordinated shooting and bombing attacks which began on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29 saw the terrorists attacking Mumbai’s landmarks like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Hotel, Leopold Cafe and Cama Hospital, among others.

PM Modi said “initially the world did not take us seriously” but is now coming to understand that terrorism is a major global threat. “The world will have to join hands to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

“We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

As PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat was being aired, the ruling BJP’s leaders, including chief Amit Shah, tuned in to his radio programme over cups of tea in poll-bound Gujarat. A dozen-odd union ministers, BJP functionaries and state leaders also got together for the special Mann Ki Baat – Chai Ke Saath session organised at polling booths across the state where elections will be held next month.

India has maintained that the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, whose chief Hafiz Saeed was released from prison by Pakistani authorities on Thursday, a move that drew strong criticism from the US.

India has said the move was an “attempt by Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists”. “It is evident that Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is for all to see,” the External Affairs Ministry has said.

NDTV