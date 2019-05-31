World No Tobacco Day Observed in Tawang

NET Bureau

District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) Tawang organized Awareness procession cum Mass Rally to mark World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) on May 31, 2019, at New Market, Nehru Market, Old market and District Hospital Tawang. Awareness procession was also participated by Officers and Staffs of DMO and District Hospital Tawang, Police personnel of Tawang District , Students of KDS Nursing Institute and Manjushree Vidyapith Tawang, Local Medias, IDSP, NCD, and DTCC Staffs.

The procession was followed by a meeting which was conducted at Conference Hall of District Hospital, Tawang. Meeting was attended by Shri. Sang Phuntsok (DC, Tawang), Dr. Wangdi Lama (DMO Tawang), Dr. Urgen Lhamu (DPO, RNTCP, Tawang), Hospital staffs of DH Tawang, Students of KDS Nursing Institute and Manjushree Vidyapith Tawang, Local Media, IDSP, NCD, and DTCC Staffs . The meeting was organized based on this year’s Theme “Tobacco and Lung Health” and on importance of World No Tobacco Day.

Miss. L W Damo (Psychologist, NTCP Tawang) started the meeting by briefing about importance of World No Tobacco Day and this year’s Theme “Tobacco and Lung Health”.

Mr. Sang Dorjee Dirkhipa District (Consultant, NTCP Tawang) gave detail explanation about this year’s Theme “Tobacco and Lung Health” Power Point Presentation. He also made detail power point presentation of overall ill-effects of Tobacco use with relevant facts and figures.

Dr. Urgen Lhamu (DPO, RNTCP Tawang) spoke about how tobacco use is related to Lung health and TB (Tuberculosis) through PP Presentation and she informed that most of the TB patients are Tobacco user in the area.

While addressing the meeting, DMO Tawang advised all students and other participants in the meeting to spread awareness about harmful effects of Tobacco to family and friends. He also distributed prizes for winners of Drawing Competition; the competition was organized by DTCC Tawang on occasion of WNTD ’19 on current year’s Theme. The meeting ended with vote of thanks by Leiki Droma (SWM, NTCP Twg.)

In the second half, DTCC Tawang in collaboration with the administrative heads of Tawang Monastery (Asia’s Second largest Monastery) and Team of CHC Tawang Monastery declared Tawang Monastery Campus a ‘Tobacco free Zone’ officially on the occasion of World No Tobacco day. It was officially declared by Dr. Wangdi Lama (DMO, Tawang District) and this initiative was taken up by DTCC Tawang based on sensitization meeting and orientation Training of NTCP and COTPA Act 2003 conducted for Administrative Heads and other important members of Tawang Monastery by DTCC Tawang on 27th and 28th May 2019.

Moreover, it was also observed in CHCs, PHCs and other health centres in the district such as CHC Lumla, CHC Jang, PHC Kitpi, SC Seru, SC Jangda etc.