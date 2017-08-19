World Photography Day: Check out These Picture-Perfect Places in India

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India abounds in picturesque places to visit and admire. This World Photography Day, check out below Traveltriangle’s list of Indian destinations that inspires the photographer in you to get out of your house and capture these beauties in a frame!

Kashmir

The northernmost region of the India subcontinent sharing its borders with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab is a beautiful destination to explore. If there is heaven on earth, it’s in the lands of Jammu and Kashmir!

Ladakh

Ladakh, a region of high passes in Jammu Kashmir is the highest plateau in the Kashmir valley. It is renowned for its remote mountain beauty and culture.

Himachal Pradesh

The northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh housing the vast Himalayan range is host to the Dalai Lama and has a strong Tibetan culture. The scenic mountain townslike Dalhousie and Shimla and their resorts are worth visiting when in Himachal Pradesh. The region is also popular among adventure lovers with activities like trekking, skiing, and other adventure sports.

Uttrakhand

Uttarakhand, situated in north India is known for its several Hindu pilgrimage sites. Haridwar, whichis famous for hosting the Ganga Aarti witnesses thousands of pilgrims who gather around the holy river Ganga for the holy rituals. Rishikesh, a major center for yoga study, was made famous by The Beatles’ 1968 visit.

Sikkim

Bordered by Bhutan, Sikkim and Tibet, Sikkim is a state in north-east India. The area has a dramatic landscape and is also home to glaciers, alpine meadows, Buddhist monasteries and thousands of varieties of wildflowers.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya, literally translating as ‘the abode of the clouds’, is a state in northeast India. Carpet weaving, ornaments and musical instruments are the specialties among the artisans of Meghalaya.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh shares its borders with Assam and Nagaland to the south and shares international borders with Bhutan in the west, Myanmar in the east and China in the north. The climate of Arunachal Pradesh is also ideal for horticulture and houses several fruit orchards. Its major industries are rice mills, fruit preservation and processing units, and handloom handicrafts.

Goa

Goa, in the western region of India, is among the most popular tourist destinations in the country that attracts visitors each year from across the globe.With coastlines stretching along the Arabian Sea, Goa is a destination which promisesplenty of sun, sand and beaches, not to mention shopping in flea marketsfor beach wear and funky jewellery.

Kerala

A state in India’s tropical Malabar Coast, Kerala is known for its palm-lined beaches and backwaters, and network of canals. The inland areadorned by the Western Ghats range of mountains whose slopes support tea, coffee and spice plantations as well as wildlife.Its natural beauty and diversity have earned it the moniker of ‘Gods own Land’.

Andaman and Nicobar Island

The Andaman Islands are an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal.Coral reefs supporting marine life such as sharks and rays make for popular diving and snorkeling sites. Indigenous Andaman Islanders inhabit the more remote islands, many of which are off limits to tourists.