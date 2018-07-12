World Population Day Observed in All Health Centres of East Siang

World Population Day was observed on the theme “Family Planning is Human right” in all the health centres of East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. To mark the occasion, a mass rally was flagged off by Jt. DHS, Dr. D.Raina in Pasi Ghat on Wednesday in the premises of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, (BPGH), Pasighat. During the World Population Stabilisation Fortnight till July 24, various family planning services are being provided along with other activities by the Health Department.

Family Planning services being provided includes contraceptives like condoms, oral pills, IUCD (Intrauterine Contraceptive Device) Insertion “ A”. While the permanent planning methods like Tubectomy and Vasectomy services are also provided at Gynaecologist in mini lap or Laproscopic sterilisation operation in BPGH & FRU, Ruksin during the fortnight.

DMO, Dr. M.Perme , Medical Superintendent, BPGH, Dr.Y.R. Darang, DRCHO, Dr, T,Gao and Sister Tutors of ANM & GNM of Health Training & Research Centre also joined the flagging off progamme in the morning. The mass rally was participated by ANM & GNM Students of HTRC,Pasighat.