World Rose Day: A Day of Hopes for the Brave Hearts

- NET Bureau, Maumita Mazumdar

Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian girl, was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour – a rare form of blood cancer. Doctors said that she would not live for long and predicted a life of a few weeks. But she made it for six months, declaring not to give up till the very end. She added meaning to each and every remaining moment of her life. Writing letters, poems and emails she touched the lives of many others with positivity and choose to live every minute cheering others like her.

On September 22 every year, the formidable courage of this young girl is remembered across the world and is observed as World Rose Day. The day is dedicated to the unquenchable spirit of all those fighting cancers and is celebrated as a day of hopes for all these brave hearts.

The importance of this day is reminding that cancer can be fought with a strong willpower, not just the willpower of those who are suffering but also that of their families and friends. The day is also significant in creating awareness that there are ways to prevent cancer. It spreads a strong message about passive smoking; a dear one can go through a deadly struggle or may lose a life, because of inhaling air filled with tobacco residue.

It is important to be aware that to battle the demon of cancer it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and how even the lifestyle of one can affect the other. A lot of advancement has been made in the field of treating this deadly disease, but it still remains a horrific and exhaustive struggle for those who go through it.

A lot of awareness programmes are organised to enlighten people on this and revere all those who keep their nerves and spirit to win their lives back.