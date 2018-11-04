World Toilet Day for District Collectors

NET Bureau

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Saturday announced the Swachh Bharat World Toilet Day Contest for districts and States.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission enters its fifth and final year, the purpose of the Contest is to encourage all districts in India to re-intensify the sanitation people’s movement with a special focus on ODF Sustainability.

For 10 days in the run-up to the World Toilet Day, i.e. from 9th November to 19th November 2018, districts across the country will compete on a range of Swachhta activities to sustain and reinforce the behaviour change outcomes achieved by them so far.

As per the advisory issued by the Ministry, Top 10 District Collectors, along with the Top 3 State Mission Directors/State Secretary in-charge of Sanitation will be recognized and awarded by the Swachh Bharat Mission and will also win a chance to interact and share the experience with Swachh Bharat brand ambassador, and actor Akshay Kumar. Ministry has called upon districts and States for high participation in the contest and for qualitative Swachhta activity by engaging with the community.

The Contest does not apply to the five States of, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Districts can apply for the contest from the online portal sbm.gov.in/wtd2018. The application window will be open from World Toilet Day, i.e. November 19, 2018, to November 30, 2018.

SOURCE: PIB