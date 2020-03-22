“World Water Day 2020″

M. Asnikumar Singh

I am certain that all my dear friends, esteemed colleagues and well wishers are home today being responsible citizens of the country by observing the Janata Curfew. As a result, all of us have a lot of time to reflect on things that are truly important and hold value to us. One of those things is perhaps the most valuable resource for mankind i.e water.

Today, the 22nd of March is observed by the United Nations as World Water Day. This day is used to advocate the sustainable management of freshwater resources. This year’s theme is “Water and Climate Change” and it explores how these two are deeply linked.

In light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 campaign also promotes messages around handwashing and hygiene and gives guidelines on staying safe while supporting/participating in the campaign. Today, we have the whole day to think and devise our own future action plans on various things. Taking out a few moments to reflect on how one can contribute, as one’s civic duty in preserving freshwater resources around us will do no harm.

We do not even have to look far as we have a blessing right in front of our eyes; the serenely beautiful Loktak lake, the largest freshwater lake in the region. Even a tiny step from each one of us makes a difference.

The writer is an Environmentalist and State Vice President BJP Manipur Pradesh

Image Source: Imphal Times