Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

World’s first hospital on train “ Lifeline Express ” reaches Gauripur Station in Dhubri

January 21
09:12 2020
NET Bureau

Patients queued up to avail services at Lifeline Express, the world’s first hospital train, which reached Gauripur Railway Station in Dhubri on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Anant Lal Gyani inaugurated the train. Patients will be treated free of cost, according to reports.

Last year, the train reached Churaibari Railway Station of North Tripura district.

Lifeline Express, a train healthcare service, was set up as a joint initiative of Impact India Foundation, Indian Railways and Ministry of Health in 1991.

The mobile train hospital has conducted 1.30 lakh surgeries and treated over 10 lakh patients in its Out Patient Department (OPD) across 184 districts in 20 states of the country until last year.

The Lifeline Express was started to provide on-the-spot diagnostic, medical and advanced surgical treatment for preventive and curative interventions for disabled adults and children. It is an outreach program for inaccessible rural areas where medical services are not available, traveling via Indian Railways. In addition to providing access to these much-needed services, the Lifeline express seeks to improve the efficiency of the existing local government and voluntary health infrastructure and services, as well as providing initiative and encouragement for the local bodies to get involved in all aspects of the programme and provide follow-up services after the train has left.

Source: The Sentinel

