Would Sincerely Consider Every Issue of Bodos Community: Assam CM

People of Assam will have to come for making the state corruption, terrorism and pollution free, this was stated by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing the opening event of 4-day closing ceremony of ABSU’s year long golden jubilee celebrations at Dhekiajuli, Sonowal, said, “ABSU is fighting not only for Bodo community but for others communities of the state as well.”

While appreciating the student body’s struggle not only for the Bodo community but also for all the communities of the State, Sonowal added communal harmony is a helpful tool for development

“I would sincerely consider every issue of the Bodo community,” assured Sonowal, adding, “The Bodo community has been able to establish itself as a powerful tribe through hard work, discipline, honesty and skill. They must play their role in cementing the ties of harmony among different tribes scattered across the state.”