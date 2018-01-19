Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 20 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Wreckage of WW II Aircraft Unearthed in Arunachal

Wreckage of WW II Aircraft Unearthed in Arunachal
January 19
16:07 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

In a recent discovery, a group of enthusiastic youths from Kimin’s Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh has found wreckage of a plane, believed to be wreckage of World War II (WW II) plane, in far off hills near Bogi Nodi, bordering Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.


The team managed to unearth a few metal scraps from the site, which are believed to be the engine and radiator of a US Air Force plane used during the World War II over the Himalayan range of Arunachal Pradesh.


“We believe it to be the wreckage of American planes used in WW II over the Himalayan range of Arunachal Pradesh, which was popular know as ‘hump’ among the US Air Force. The location and the engine model also support our assumption,” said team leader Taba Nobin from Kimin.


However, it needs proper verification by experts, he said.


He said that the lack of proper machinery and equipment restrained the team from digging the heavy metals out of the wilderness.


“We have managed to carry a few scraps of metal, and have marked the area with the help of GPS device and photographs,” he added.

Agencies

Tags
Papum PareWorld War II
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.