Tue, 30 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Wrong To Tarnish Assam: Shaan

Wrong To Tarnish Assam: Shaan
October 30
14:34 2018
NET Bureau

During his performance at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, famous Bollywood singer Shaan was pelted with paper balls and small stones after he started singing a Bengali song.

A video of some people shouting “This is Assam and not Bengal” and throwing stones at the singer was posted on the social media.

The footage also shows Shaan saying “Don’t make this political. Never do this with an artist.”

Following the incident, the singer, who is known for giving many hit songs, stopped his performance and walked off to the backstage. He also told the audience that he was performing despite having a fever.

However, a person present at the show said that Shaan soon returned at the request of the organisers, reports Nagalandpost.com.

Whether or not the organisers have lodged any complaint in connection with the incident is still unknown.

Later, Shaan took to his Twitter handle and replied to a fan who was unable to attend his concert.

He wrote, “Just for the records …loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights…made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert. Over one unfortunate incident, it would be very wrong to Tarnish this Beautiful State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment.”

SOURCE: Times Now

