Y.P.Singh arrested from Gaziabad in UP today, being brought to Agartala

NET Bureau

Former chief secretary of Tripura and chairman of Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) Yashpaul Singh has been arrested this morning from Gaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged PWD scam as part of which former PWD minister Badal Chowdhury and chief engineer Sunil Bhowmik were arrested and released after few months by obtaining bail. Yashpaul Singh’s name had figured in the inquiry into the matter for a procedural lapse and he had been allegedly missing from his residence at Gurgaon near Delhi. With the help of UP police , a team of Tripura police this morning arrested him and he will be brought here on transit remand after court order likely to be issued today in Gaziabad today.

Official sources said that initially names of two other former chief secretaries Shashi Prakash and Sanjib Ranjan had also come up as both had been allegedly involved in the so-called procedural lapse but mysteriously their names disappeared from the ambit of investigation . Apart from this, another senior IAS officer GSG Ayyangar has also been framed in a case of fund diversion. During his tenure as principal secretary (RD) he had diverted fund from the heads of MGNREGA to provide water pump machines and irrigation facilities for agriculture department with approval of the then government but the matter was commented upon by a report of the AG . The state government had registered a case against him with the vigilance department . When the chargesheet had been issued , Ayyangar justified the diversion saying he had approval of the government before doing so and the diverting fund was a regular feature and the fund had been utilized. This case was cited to deny him due promotion.

The arrest of Yashpaul Singh and proceedings against such senior officers on small procedural matters have come as a big blow to the morale of the IAS cadre in Tripura. Preferring anonymity an IAS officer said that if the government persists with this approach it will be well nigh impossible for officers to exercise discretion and expedite works on administrative matters.

Source: Tripura Info