Fri, 26 May 2017

Northeast Today

Y Tsering Appointed as Chief Secretary of Meghalaya

Y Tsering Appointed as Chief Secretary of Meghalaya
May 26
17:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Y Tsering has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, officials sources said on Friday. Tsering, a 1983-batch IAS officer, will be replacing KS Kropha who has been convicted by a CBI court in a coal scam case.

The appointment was made by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday after the government received a copy of the order of CBI special court stating Kropha’s imprisonment for two years in a coal scam case, they said.

“The then chief secretary (Kropha) had intimated the government and the chief minister on the need to relieve him of his post following the court order. The government had acted accordingly,” a senior government official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

-PTI

Tags
Chief Secretary of MeghalayaMeghalaya Chief SecretaryY Tsering
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.