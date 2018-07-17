Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 17 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Yahoo Shuts Down its Messenger Service

Yahoo Shuts Down its Messenger Service
July 17
11:03 2018
In a matter of hours, Yahoo will close the chat service they launched about 20 years ago, i.e., Yahoo Messenger on Tuesday.

The announcement of the closure of Yahoo Messenger have been given by the company since last June, so that users who are still actively using the service to chat take necessary steps to backup their data.

YM users will get this service notification closed from Tuesday and asked to read more information through the help.yahoo.com page. Yahoo does not state the reason for closing the service, however, ensuring no Messenger replacement at this time.

If users want their chat history backup in Messenger, Yahoo provides an opportunity until November 2018, by signing into a Yahoo account and looking for options to download the document.

Although Yahoo recommends removing the Messenger app on your phone or computer after July 17th, they make sure Yahoo’s user ID will not be deleted and can still be used to access other Yahoo products, including Mail.

Yahoo is developing a new messaging service, called Yahoo Squirrel and is currently in beta stage.

