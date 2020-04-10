Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Yemen reports first coronavirus case
April 10
14:27 2020
Yemen on Friday reported its first case of coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said.

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit Yemen’s broken healthcare system, the impact will be catastrophic.

“The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province,” the committee, which belongs to the internationally recognised government, said on Twitter.

Source: Deccan Herald
Photo: Reuters

