YFPHR appeals to stop stigma and discrimination of Covid 19 Positive Friends

NET News Desk

The Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR), Manipur expressed its concern over the comment and posts in social media with regard to the COVID-19 positive case which was diagnosed on March 24.

In a Press Release issued by Kh Phajaton, President of the Forum has stated- YFPHR is deeply shocked to observe the comments and post in the social media which went viral since the morning with regard to the result of the Covid 19 +Positive of a 23 year old girl who is now under strict medical attention at JNIMS, Imphal.

The Foru also raised the concern that if such stigma persists and discrimination and victimisation continues than the possible COVID19 positive people may not turn up to report due to the fear of facing the same.

Recalling the 1980’s and 1990’s during the peak hour of outbreak of HIV/AIDS in Manipur, there were large scale stigma and discrimination to the victims of HIV/AIDS as result of the same the frustrated victims intentionally did spread the disease through intentional sharing of syringe, or passing the same from male to female and female to male. On the other hand due to increase in stigma and discrimination the victim often losses mental stability and try to commit unwanted activities such as suicide and other anti social activities, stated the release.

The release also added that its high time to provide proper Psychosocial Support and counselling to avoid depression for those +Positive friends though they are kept in isolation.

“We, therefore, appeal the people to kindly stop Stigmatizing and Discriminating the + Positive friends who are fighting hard for their lives. Further appeal the people to stay safe at home to save our future, which is under threat due to this deadly Covid-19,” the president mentioned in the statement.

Photo: Facebook YFPHR