YFPHR writes to PM on the rising incidents of racial discrimination against people of NE

In the wake of COVID-19 in India the Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR), has sought for the urgent attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the rising discrimination against the people of Northeast.

As informed through a press release issued by the YFPHR, Manipur, the organization has written a letter to the PM, today demanding the protection of the people from the Northeast and to adopt stern measures against those involved in racial discrimination.

The letter also highlights the recent incidents of racial discrimination meted out to the people of Northeast in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

As mentioned in the letter the organization have requested the PM to direct the Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of all the states in India to provide protection, shelter and food for the people from the North East India who are facing the discrimination and ill-treatment amid the nationwide lockdown.

The organization suggested to direct all the state authority to keep a strict monitoring system in place to avoid such racial discrimination and book the culprits and punish according to the rule of law. It further sought to establish 24X7 helpline service for North East People in all the states.

The letter has been issued by the president, Kh Phajaton, of Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR), Manipur, a copy of which has been enclosed below: