YMA Football Tournament Begins

NET Bureau

The much awaited annual football event of Jampui Hill “Tripura Group YMA Football Championship 2018″ kicked off on Tuesday at Vanghmun Playground, Jampui Hill.

The opening ceremony was attended by Jitendra Chaudhury, Member of Parliament (LS) in presence of Biakthankima, MDC, the office bearers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and other dignitaries.

Altogether 13 First Division and 10 Second Division teams will be participating in the two-week-long football festival, including 3 First Division teams from the neighbouring Mizoram, which are Tuidam, Ṭhuampui, Kawrthah North.

The tournament will showcase scores of skills and talents of the young Mizo boys who have the potentials — given the right training, guidance, and exposure — to compete at national and international events. This tournament is also the best opportunity for professional football bodies like the TFA and football clubs in Tripura to come and hunt for young talents that can meet their crucial needs. The people of Jampui Hill will have football in the centre of their lives during the coming two weeks’ long biggest football festival.