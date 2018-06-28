Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

YMA Helps Tripura Flood Victims

YMA Helps Tripura Flood Victims
June 28
17:52 2018
The Young Mizo Association (YMA) Tripura Group on Thursday donates Rs. 30,000 and two belts of secondhand clothes to alleviate the sufferings of victims of recent flood and monsoon storm in Pecharthal RD Block in North Tripura.

The Office Bearers of the YMA led by the organisation’s president L. Thangmawia Jongte on Thursday delivered the cash and the materials to Richard L. Jongte, BDO of Pecharthal RD Block. The BDO expressed his happiness over the generous deeds of the YMA and thanked them for the noble gesture.

L. Thangmawia Jongte in response informed the small gathering that YMA has “Ṭanpui ngaite ṭanpui” (Helping the needy) as its motto, and went on to emphasize that…”Despite the fact that ourselves, the people of Jampui Hill going through difficult times because of the disruption of road communication and power cuts caused by landslides and fallen trees, we feel duty bound to ignore our own hardships and come forward to help those who are less fortunate than us. These gifts come from the Mizo people of Jampui Hill and much love was put into these gifts.”

Tripura FloodYoung Mizo Association
