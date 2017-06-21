YMA to Raise Funds for Mizoram Flood Victims

Mizoram’s largest civil organisation the Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Tuesday said that it will raise fund for the flood victims that hit the state since June 9.

The executive committee of the central committee of YMA met on Monday unanimously decided that donation would be collected in all YMA branches across the State in aids of those victims who have been badly affected by floods, landslides and ‘other natural calamities’. The YMA also asked the people to generously come forward and extend aids and helping hands to the victims.

The YMA then asked other NGOs within and outside Mizoram to raise and donate fund in aids for the victims of Mizoram’s calamity as per their convenience.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by YMA expressed sadness for the disaster that lashed the State for the past one week. Sources said that some NGOs, including Mizo Zaimi Insuikhawm (MZI), Mumbai based Getto, Delhi based NGO Goonj and the Salvation Army international headquarters in London are raising funds in aid of Mizoram flood victims.

Landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains that lashed Mizoram since June 9 wreaked havoc in the State as at least 12 people were killed and 877 houses destroyed in different parts of the State.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation report said that at least 10 people, including a three-year-old boy died in Tlabung sub-division area in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district, while one person each died in Aizawl and Serchhip districts during the past 11 days due to massive landslides and flash floods.

As many as 877 houses have also been damaged by landslides and floods triggered by incessant rainfall in different parts of the State. Landslides triggered by incessant rains also blocked national highway and state highways at several places which are now cleared of debris.

