Yogi Adityanath Assures Manipur CM of Speedy Justice in Youth’s Death

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has assured him of speedy justice in the “mysterious death” of a Manipuri youth earlier this month in Noida.

The Chief Ministers met in Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive on Monday night. Biren Singh told IANS that the meeting was cordial and Adityanath gave a patient hearing to his concerns.

“Mr Yogi suggested to hand over the case to an independent body, if need be. However, he pointed out that it would not be necessary since considerable progress has been made,” Biren Singh told IANS.

Adityanath informed him that three policemen had been suspended for failing to report the incident to the police control room. Four others may soon be booked in connection with Parvish Chanam’s death.

Chanam from Manipur had been studying in Uttar Pradesh. On the night of September 8, he along with some friends went to a music concert. His brother claims that Chanam had been missing since the concert and lodged a missing person’s report with a local police station.

Chanam was found in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital with serious head injuries and died soon after. Despite the police complaint, the body was cremated on September 10 as “unclaimed”.

There is also a discrepancy regarding the date of his death. Hospital records say that he died on September 9 whereas the crematorium records put his date of death as September 10.

Both Biren Singh and Adityanath examined the interim report of Pramod Asthana, Additional Director General of Police, Manipur, who is camping in Uttar Pradesh to make inquiries into the death.

Two other Manipuris, including a tribal girl, have recently died in Delhi. There have been protests in Manipur and Delhi demanding justice.

