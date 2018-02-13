Yogi Adityanath Calls for Left Front Govt’s Ouster in Tripura

Accusing the CPI (M)-led Left Front government in Tripura of depriving the people of “basic amenities”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the voters of the state to oust the Marxist government in the February 18 Assembly polls.

He also slammed the Left Front government for its “poor governance” and alleged that the common people of the state, who were not associated with the ruling party, were being deprived of the benefits of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

“The people of Tripura are being deprived of the basic amenities. The communist government here does not provide the poor people with any opportunity to be self-reliant. Why should the people keep them for such a long period in power? The Marxists must be ousted,” the BJP leader told an election rally at Jubarajnagar in North Tripura district.

Adityanath also led a 10-km roadshow in Dharmanagar town, the headquarters of North Tripura district. The roadshow ended at the Gorakshanath temple at Padmapukur, about three km from here, where the Uttar Pradesh chief minister performed a “puja”.

“Governance in the state is very bad and the common people do not get the benefits of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, unless he or she is a party member,” Adityanath said. The BJP is making a serious bid to remove the Left Front government in Tripura, which is in power for the last 25 years.

The saffron party is contesting the February 18 polls in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The results of the polls will be declared on March 3, along with the results of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections.

Adityanath alleged that even “a first-class employee in Tripura does not get the salary of a fourth-class employee in the other states because the recommendations of the central pay commission have not been implemented in the state”.

Quoting from the BJP’s poll manifesto for Tripura, he promised that the awards of the 7th Central Pay Commission would be implemented in the north-eastern state after the BJP came to power. “Our mantra is development and good governance,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding that wherever the BJP was in power, the people were enjoying the fruits of development and good governance.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” and “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”, he said the central government had introduced various schemes such as Startup India, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana etc. for the welfare of the people.

-PTI