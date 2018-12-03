Yogi Adityanath Launches a Scathing Attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

NET Bureau

Launching a scathing attack on AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his campaigning in Telangana on Sunday said, “If BJP comes to power, I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana the same way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad.

Yogi Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the BJP, who landed in Hyderabad on Sunday morning in the last leg of campaigning.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been a staunch critic of Yogi Adityanath, who was once the poster boy of hard-line right-wing groups. He had called out Yogi Adityanath over several issues, including the one saying many postures of “surya namaskar” in yoga closely resembled that of “namaz”.

Asaduddin Owaisi served his rejoinder at an election rally as well.

“It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father’s country and nobody can force me flee,” he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement that the Congress needs just the votes of Muslims, had irked Asaduddin Owaisi too.

“You keep your Ali, for us Bajrang Bali will be enough,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reportedly said. Ali was a successor of the Prophet Muhammad.

Asaduddin Owaisi had remarked that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had “crossed all limits”.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s party is expected to hold keys to government formation in case of a split verdict.

The BJP – which won only 9 of Telangana’s 119 seats in 2014 — in is going it alone in the state after feelers sent by its state leaders to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for an alliance fell flat.

SOURCE: Financial Express

Image Credit: The Wire