Young Achievers Award to Assam’s PadMan

NET Bureau

Entrepreneur Nayan Saikia, also referred to as ‘Assam’s PadMan’, on Saturday (September 22) was conferred the Young Achievers Award (YAA) for entrepreneurship by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) at the Northeast Youth Conclave 2018 held at Don Bosco School, Guwahati. The award was presented by Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister, Tripura and George Chacko, Head Corporate Affairs, Northeast, Dalmia Bharat Cement. This was stated in an official release issued to the media.

While presenting the award George Chacko said, “Nayan is an inspiration to many who hesitate to take the risk. Leaving a lucrative job and starting a business of one’s own with the intention of serving the society is a tough decision. We at Dalmia Bharat Cement take this opportunity to laud Nayan’s spirit and his achievement by conferring him the Young Achievers Award.”

Sharing his thoughts on receiving the award, Saikia said, “I am very glad to receive this award as a way of acknowledging my work. This award answers all those questions which arose during the initial period of starting as an entrepreneur. It encourages people like me and the coming generation to work hard.”

The “Northeast Youth Conclave 2018” saw various delegates from across the country deliberating on many issues engulfing the North East from socio-economic, political to cultural issues.