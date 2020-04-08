Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati sells his 102 trophies to contribute towards coronavirus fight

Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati sells his 102 trophies to contribute towards coronavirus fight
April 08
11:32 2020
Young Indian golfer Arjun Bhati has pledged to donate Rs 4.30 lakh towards Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as country battles against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bhati, who hails from Greater Noida, has revealed that he raised the amount by selling his 102 trophies which he had won in national and international competitions in the last eight years. His trophies included three world golf championship titles and national championship title.

“My grandmother after coming to know about my contribution towards PM-CARES Fund first cried and said, ‘you are a real Arjun. At this point of time, it’s important to save human lives. Trophies can be won in future’,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the young golfer. “This great feeling of Indian citizens is the greatest support for the country as it fights novel coronavirus,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Various sports personalities and other organisations have come forward and contributed towards PM-CARES Fund set up to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till now and close to 150 lives have been lost thus far in India.

Source: India TV News

