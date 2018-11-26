Youngsters are the Future: Chowna Mein

NET Bureau

“Youngsters are the future and they should wake up to accept the reality of today’s challenges and difficulties,” said Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while gracing the 10th State Level Inter School Competition “AAPSA-Sahodaya Talent Search” in Itanagar at Donyi Polo Vidya Bhawan on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister encouraged the students and youths to face all challenges in life with courage and self-belief. He said that through improved education along with better understanding of risks and opportunities, youths can contribute in taking unprecedented leaps towards the achievement of development goals.

“As a senior citizen of state I would like to see Arunachal Pradesh marching towards the brightest 21st Century and this can be only possible if we develop the competitiveness of our bright and advanced youngsters”, said Mein.

He informed that in earlier days there were hardly any doctors, engineers or teachers from the state but today we have taken a long leap and there are lots of talents within the state.

He said that innovation and technological advancement has brought in transparency and pick-and-choose is not possible in Government jobs today. To fill the group C and D post, the Staff Selection Board has been set up and for selection of Group A and B post the state has the autonomous body of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The youngsters must develop a competitive mind-set to appear and clear these exams, he added.

He reiterated that there are so much of scopes in the field of agri & horti sector, tourism and industry and the onus lies upon us to develop these sectors. The intention of the state government is to groom the youngsters and to give them the best kind of facilities and create numerous opportunities for the future of the youth, he added.

“Our youth must understand that government is only a facilitator that guides and creates opportunity, and it is individual responsibility to think for the future and chose a correct path,” said Mein.

Underlining the importance of skill development, Mein said that white collar jobs are limited and it is time to look for self-employment opportunities. You have to recognize your own abilities and find an opportunity for self-employment accordingly.

Itanagar is blessed with all kind of facilities and we need to provide such facilities in our remote districts to arrest the migration of people to cities, Mein added.

While appreciating the efforts of All Arunachal Private Schools Association (AAPSA) in organising the Sahodaya talent search event, Mein said that the endeavours of the organizers to provide a platform to our youngsters to display their talents and demonstrate their capabilities in sports, cultural and literary competition is praiseworthy. AAPSA has help set a bench marks in providing quality education to the student community, organize teachers training programme, conduct counseling session for students and encourage and motivate the talented students as future leaders, complimented Mein.

The event is organized by All Arunachal Private Schools Association- Sahodaya which is the CBSE recognized cluster of schools under CBSE for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities with a theme “Together to Excel”. Altogether 35 schools are expected participating with around 1000 participants.