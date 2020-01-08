Your foot will be cut from the region, leave now: Iran tells US

NET Bureau

Within hours of ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, the top leadership of Iran issued a stern warning to the US. Statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Al-Khamenei and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani are being perceived as a signal that Iran is no mood to back down after the death of its top military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Sunday. Qasem Soleimani’s body was disintegrated in the strike.

Iran’s missile strikes against US forces came in early hours of Wednesday as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

“You have cut the hand of Soleimani but we will cut your foot from the region,” said Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday. He has been quoted by Tehran Times.

It is worth noting that Iran has a unique advantage in the Middle East/West Asia, due to its geographical position. The USA is engaged in long-drawn wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Though the situation in Iraq seems relatively stable, Afghanistan has seen a major resurgence of Taliban and other terrorist outfits whom the US had vowed to eliminate after 9-11 terror attacks in 2001.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Al-Khamanei on Wednesday told the US forces to “leave the region”

“(Qasem Soleimani’s) martyrdom showed the world that the revolution is alive,” said Khamanei.

“What is important is that the ‘corruptive’ presence of the United States in the region must come to an end,” he said. Khamenei further said that the region does not accept US presence anymore. He was quoted by Tehran Times.

Iran’s significance in the region is enormous given its position and considerable military might. The Iranian regime supports Bashar Al-Assad in Syria. A US-led coalition is trying to dislodge Assad but has been unable to do so because of Iran’s support to the regime.

Even in Iraq, post-Saddam Hussein’s death at the hands of the US, proxies supported by Iran has gained tremendous influence. Iranian naval vessels have easy control of the Persian Gulf through which majority of international oil trade takes place.

Death of Qasem Soleimani was a major blow to Iran as Soleimani was chief of Quds force, the external wing of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Soleimani was a major architect of Iranian influence throughout the region. He had high stature and popularity inside Iran.

His death is indeed a blow to Iran but the influence Iran still commands in the region is enormous. It is because of this that when Iran warns of cutting US footprint in the region, the US will do well to take serious note.

Source: India TV News