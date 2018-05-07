Your Pen Should be Free and Liberated: Dr. Rita Chowdhury

“When it comes to writing, your pen should be free and liberated”, Sahitya Akademi Awardee noted Assamese writer and the Director, National Book Trust, Dr. Rita Chowdhury said this at Tezpur University on Sunday. A writer needs to be impartial, balanced and just not only to the characters they create but also to the society at large, she added.

Dr. Chowdhury and Mitra Phukan, noted author, columnist and translator were attending “Arnaswat”, an Arts & Literary Festival organised by the Tezpur University Students’ Council as a part of the year long Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Tezpur University.

Narrating her journey as a writer and activist, Dr. Chowdhury, author of the seminal books such as “Tirthabhumi”,“Jala Padma”,“Deo Langkhui”,“Makam” and “Chinatown Days” said that although she started her journey as a poet, she found comfort in writing novels.

“When I wrote my first novel I was an absconding activist during the Assam Movement. In fact, as a part of Asom Sahitya Sabha’s competition for unpublished fiction manuscripts, when I first wrote a novel (Abirata Jatra, meaning-Incessant Journey) and won the first prize, I was in Dibrugarh jail, she told the audience.

“These days’ social media is also playing a crucial role in developing writing skill. I keep observing many young writers who share their writing in social media. Some of them write very well. One may not find a publisher immediately; but nobody can stop you writing in social media. That’s the beauty of these platforms” she said.

Referring to Assam movement the celebrated author of the famous novel “Ei Samay Sei Samay” said that Assam movement plays a special role in her life and whenever she needed inspiration, she looked back at Assam movement from where she found purity, innocence and the motivation for doing something better for the society.

Speaking on the occasion, noted writer Mitra Phukan recalled the challenges of writing in English during her staring days and opined that a good writer does not repeat the same thought or the characters in their writing.

“Life is a journey and everything evolves with time and that’s why may be the theme remains same but plot changes in our writings” she said.

Mitra Phukan, who is the author of “The Collector’s Wife” and “A Monsoon of Music” also stressed that a writer needs to be excited about their story and should be open to disagreement.

“You don’t want a situation, where everyone is agreeing with you whatever you are writing. There has to be some disagreement, some provocation,” she said.

She further added that a good writer travels, interact and observes things. Cautioning the young crowd, Phukan said that full time writing is yet to be a full-fledged profession. A prolific translator, Phukan, who has translated Jyanpeeth Awardee Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya’s book, “Kobor Aru Phool,” which she has named “Blossoms in the Graveyard” told the audience that quite often people mix editing and correction, which are two completely separate works.