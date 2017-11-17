Youth Development, Employment Generation Arunachal Govt’s Focus Area: Khandu

Youth development and employment generation are one of the focus areas of the state Government, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and called upon the youth of the state to explore and avail self-employment avenues and schemes and also aspire to be entrepreneurs, be job creators adding that we need to move away from dependency on Government jobs and move towards self-employment and employment generation in various potential sectors.

“I have great expectations from the youth” the CM exuded hope on the young generation, and asked them to rise up and succeed in life through the dint of their own merit and hardwork. The CM was addressing as Chief Guest on the occasion of the 51st Annual College Day celebration of the Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat on Friday.

He further exhorted the youth to be self-reliant and take up entrepreneurial activities adding that Central Govt. and State Govt. have formulated and launched flagship programmes for promoting self-employment and sustainable employment opportunities for the youth. Referring to Flagship schemes like Deen Dayal Swalambhan Yojana and recently launched Cluster Development Programme under Ministry of MSME for NE region, he stressed on creating awareness on such self-employment avenues among the youth of the state.

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have been created to facilitate skill development in various vocational sectors.

Expressing his concern on the need for improving quality education particularly at the school level,at the foundational stage, he said that while schools have been upgraded, the required number of subject teachers were not recruited for maintaining the teacher student ratio. To address the issue, 1309 subject Teachers are being recruited and further with the scrapping of the no detention policy,which he termed as not feasible in the context of the Arunachal Pradesh, he said that from this academic session,School boards exams at Class 5 and 8 will be required.However, our collective efforts from various stakeholders, the Govt., Teachers, Society and Parents and the will of the students to excel in life in their chose fields are needed, he further underlined.

In the Government sector, more than 5000 posts have been created,referring to the cabinet decision to recruit through APPSC for various categories of posts.

Terming them as the future and builders of Modern Arunachal, he said that he looks forward to interactions with the youth of the state. The alumni of JNC, in various spheres, has contributed in the progress and development of the state and JNC has added many feathers to its cap with Recognition as College with Potential for Excellence and receiving “A” grading by NAAC, Bangalore.

On the occasion, he also dwelt on visions and goals of the State Govt. Speaking on the impetus given on the Digital India, he said that empowering the IT sector is a step to promote transparency and curb corruption. Stressing on Work-culture, he also called upon the Govt Officers and Staff, as important members of Team Arunachal. “You play an important role in the development of the state,working hard to deliver plans and policies of the State Government to the people,” he further add.

Responding to the one-point memorandum submitted, by Oying Pazing, GS, JNCSU, for up-gradation of the 3.5 Km College road to double land highway. Informing on the commitment for balanced and all round development of the state, he stressed on decentralization of powers and functions, adding that the Govt. is committed to functionalize in letter and spirit.

Later on this historic day, CM Khandu inaugurated 54 bedded Ambedkar Hostel constructed under Untied 2016-17 and Shastri 96 bedded Shastri Hostel at the JNC lower campus.