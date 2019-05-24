Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 24 May 2019

Northeast Today

Youth from Manipur is Darjeeling’s new MP

Youth from Manipur is Darjeeling's new MP
May 24
17:27 2019
NET Bureau

Raju Bista, a 33-year-old youth from Manipur’s Kangpoki district is the new MP from Darjeeling.

It took many by surprise when the BJP fielded Raju Bista in Darjeeling. The leaders of the saffron party were smart enough to find a young Gorkha from Manipur in the politically hostile hills district of West Bengal. Raju fielded the young candidate as political forces like the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha and the Gorkha National Liberation Front were not happy with the performance of veteran BJP leader Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia as their MP. Unable to find a local Gorkha to represent BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the Darjeeling hills, Raju Bista was more like a wild-card entry. In fact, Raju was a BJP candidate suggested by the RSS. He is an old RSS worker and had joined Sangh pariwar in 1998.

Source: Nagaland Post

