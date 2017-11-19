Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Youth Need Better Job Opportunities: Nagaland CM

Youth Need Better Job Opportunities: Nagaland CM
November 19
10:29 2017
Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Saturday said providing better job opportunities to the state’s youth will be one of the key aspects for a stable and prosperous society.

Zeliang said almost 65 per cent of the population in Nagaland is in the age group of 18-35 years, who are job seekers, and it is important to ensure they get employment that is commensurate to their knowledge and skill.

The chief minister was addressing a job mela organised by the state government, and initiated by the Centre. There is immense potential among the youth to take up any challenge, but there is disconnect in the aspiration of the youth to the livelihood opportunities, he said.

The state government has conducted a detailed study, which will facilitate in framing an employment policy that will be conducive and friendly towards the aspiration of the youth, Zeliang added.

-PTI

