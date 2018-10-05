Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Youth Organisation Seeks Rijiju's Intervention for Early Construction of Airport

Youth Organisation Seeks Rijiju’s Intervention for Early Construction of Airport
October 05
13:06 2018
NET Bureau

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, the Arunachal Youth Organisation (AYO) has requested the minister to intervene in to the construction of the proposed greenfield airport at Hollongi.

Demanding for a CBI inquiry, the AYO in its memorandum has alleged that the airport project has been politicised by some people with vested interests. It further alleged of irregularities in the assessment of land acquired for the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) from Potin to Bopi and Joram to Koloriang.

The organisation further alleged of rampant corruption, false assessment and disparity in compensation against the land acquired for the TAH. It further urged the union minister to ensure proper implementation and monitoring of PMGSY schemes in various districts.
The organisation claimed it has witnessed many government officials and agencies indulging in corrupt and malpractices in previous road projects.

SOURCE- Agencies

