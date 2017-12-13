Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 13 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Zeliang Hopeful of Naga Political Issue Solution Before Assembly Polls

Zeliang Hopeful of Naga Political Issue Solution Before Assembly Polls
December 13
12:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Tuesday said the state government is hopeful that the vexed Naga political issue would be resolved before the Assembly election due next year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about it.

The MLAs, MPs and former lawmakers of Nagaland last week appealed to the Centre and the Election Commission to conduct Assembly polls only after an honourable and acceptable solution is reached with regard to the Naga political issue.

“As elected representatives, we have resolved that solution should come before the state Assembly elections which is due early next year, and if not, the elections should be deferred,” Zeliang told reporters.

To a question, he said President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had assured the state government to do their best for a solution before the elections, “but no one can guarantee”. “The Prime Minister is also going all out for a solution, and therefore we hope that a solution will come before the election. If not, our pray is it should be deferred,” the chief minister said.

On the possibility of a reshuffle in his ministry following the signing of memorandum of reconciliation with Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu led faction of the Naga People’s Front, he said no decision has been taken on this yet. It is likely to be discussed in tomorrow’s DAN legislator’s meeting, a routine one before every Assembly session, Zeliang said.

The internal crisis in the ruling NPF began in July after 36 MLAs joined Zeliang’s camp to oust then Chief Minister Liezietsu, and the two camps signed a document to reconcile and re-unite on December 9.

-PTI

Tags
Naga political issueNagaland Assembly electionT.R. Zeliang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.