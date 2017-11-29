Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 29 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Zeliang Moots for Inviting Investors to Set up Bamboo Processing Plants in Nagaland
November 29
11:59 2017
It is necessary to invite investors for setting up of bamboo processing plants in Nagaland, this was suggested by Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang.

Addressing the 9th governing body meeting of Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA) Zeliang, who is also the chairman of the governing body, said, “Instead of sending the raw materials outside, setting up small scale industries for bamboo processing would boost the local economy while creating avenues for employment.”

According to CMO media cell, Zeliang called for reformation in NBDA for over-all improvement in the marketing sector.

“Since massive bamboo plantation is taking place, marketability of the same has to be taken into account,” he added.

Zeliang also mooted the idea of inviting companies to set up mini-plants and small scale industries for processing bamboo locally.
Though NBDA has been carrying out bamboo plantation covering all the 11 districts through the participation of village councils, farmers, SHGs, individuals and societies, Zeliang, however, mentioned that marketing of raw materials and its end-products remains a challenge.

“Huge cost incurred to transport bamboos from interior districts of the state to processing plants in neighbouring states has left the government with scanty profit even as local traders go at a loss most of the time,” he informed.

